Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
King Avenue United Methodist Church
299 King Ave
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
King Avenue United Methodist Church
299 King Ave.
1962 - 2020
Alicia Eckhart Obituary
Eckhart, Alicia
1962 - 2020
Alicia Sue Eckhart, age 57, of Columbus, passed away February 14, 2020. A celebration of Alicia's life will be held at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Ave., where family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until time of service. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
