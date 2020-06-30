Simpson, Aline Jouitt
1924 - 2020
Aline Jouitt Simpson, 95, passed away June 29, 2020. Aline was born on December 21, 1924 in Covington, KY to the late John and Sallie (Tracy) Chambers. She was preceded in death by her husband Raeburn Simpson, daughter Kathleen Jouitt Solomon, son David "Butch" Simpson and seven siblings. Aline is survived by her grandchildren, Cindy (David) Stygler, Michael Gardner, John (Kristen) Solomon, Matthew (Sarah) Solomon; as well as six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, David Solomon. Aline's family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 10:30am with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.