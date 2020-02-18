|
|
Spaulding, Alisa Eileen
1969 - 2020
Alisa Eileen Spaulding, loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt that made everyone around her better, age 50, passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020. Alisa is predeceased by her father-in-law Phil Morris and mother-in-law Pati Spaulding. She is survived by her parents, Gary and Leah Martin; parents-in-law, Sue Morris and Herman Spaulding; loving husband of 22 years, Bill Spaulding; daughter, Emma Spaulding; brother, Vance (Jacinda) Martin; sisters-in-law, Laura (Bob) Betosky and Angie (Steve) McGuire; brother-in-law, Steven (Jennifer) Spaulding; nieces and nephews, Abbigail Martin, Sophia Martin, Allison McGuire, Amy McGuire, Nadia Spaulding, and Riley Spaulding; great-nieces, Skylar McGuire and Olivia Ward; favorite aunt, Rita (Lester) Estep; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Friday, February 21, 2020 from 11 am-1 pm with a funeral to directly follow at 1 pm with Pastor Shane Jackson officiating at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020