Counts, Aljuanta
1996 - 2020
Aljuanta Counts, age 24. Sunrise July 8, 1996 and Sunset July 8, 2020. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A mask is mandatory. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the COUNTS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com