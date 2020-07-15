1/1
Aljuanta Counts, age 24. Sunrise July 8, 1996 and Sunset July 8, 2020. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A mask is mandatory. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the COUNTS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
