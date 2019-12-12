Home

Deacon Alker Brown, age 65. Sunrise February 4, 1954 and Sunset December 5, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Bible Way Church, 453 S Wheatland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BROWN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
