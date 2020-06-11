Allan Harris
Allan Harris. Age 63 of Columbus passed away June 5 from cancer. Oreceded in death by parents Paul and Joyce Harris. Survived by brothers: Ronald{Paula}, Gordon{Deborah}; sisters: Becky Jackson{John}, Renea Harris, Cindy McIntyre and love of his life Dee and daughter Miesha. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other family. Special thanks for the loving care he received from Bella Care Hospice{Burt} and staff at Laurels of Walden Park, especially Deborah, Antwan, Gloria, Latoya. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
