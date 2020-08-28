1/
Allan Cedric Strange, 84, passed away on August 23, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Born on October 8, 1935 in Palmerston North, New Zealand to Cedric and Roma Strange. He attended schools in Te Aroha, Sydney and Auckland prior to emigrating with his family to Ohio. After graduating with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1960, Allan joined Dodson Lindblom (DLZ) where he worked as a consulting engineer on numerous bridges, dams, interstates and other projects in the region for 48 years until retiring in 2009. A lifelong skier, he also enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie in his 42' yacht "Kiwi". Predeceased by his parents and his brother Peter, Allan is survived by his wife, Rita; sister, Rosemary Kerr; brother, Warren Strange; children, Susan, Andrew (Shelly), and John; and grandchildren, Sylvia, Vivian and Everett. Memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
