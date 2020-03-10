The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1581 Cambridge Blvd
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Mansfield Cemetery
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Adair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Adair


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Allen Adair Obituary
Adair, Allen
1947 - 2020
Allen Valloyd Adair, age 72, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Cleveland and raised in Mansfield. He attended Brown University and earned his Juris Doctorate from the College of Law at Ohio State University. Allen retired from the Franklin County Public Defender's office in 2013 after 41 years of dedicated service. He loved to travel with his wife and managed to visit all 50 states, loved the opera and model railroading and spending time with his family. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Allen is preceded in death by his mother Constance Adair. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl of 50 years; sons, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Adair, Jeffrey (Stacy) Adair; grandchildren, James and Abigail; father, Charles Adair; brother, Dick (Joyce) Adair; and his nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. on Sunday, March 15 from 2-5p.m. A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd, 1p.m. on Monday, March 16 with a Graveside Service at Mansfield Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 in Mansfield, OH. To share a special memory of Allen or to sign his online guestbook, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now