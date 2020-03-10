|
|
Adair, Allen
1947 - 2020
Allen Valloyd Adair, age 72, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Cleveland and raised in Mansfield. He attended Brown University and earned his Juris Doctorate from the College of Law at Ohio State University. Allen retired from the Franklin County Public Defender's office in 2013 after 41 years of dedicated service. He loved to travel with his wife and managed to visit all 50 states, loved the opera and model railroading and spending time with his family. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Allen is preceded in death by his mother Constance Adair. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl of 50 years; sons, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Adair, Jeffrey (Stacy) Adair; grandchildren, James and Abigail; father, Charles Adair; brother, Dick (Joyce) Adair; and his nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. on Sunday, March 15 from 2-5p.m. A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd, 1p.m. on Monday, March 16 with a Graveside Service at Mansfield Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 in Mansfield, OH. To share a special memory of Allen or to sign his online guestbook, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020