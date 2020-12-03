Boehm, Allen "Rusty"
1945 - 2020
Allen "Rusty" Boehm, age 74, of Pickerington, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born December 14, 1945 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Edward Charles Sr. and Delma Lee (Harmon) Boehm. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard for 12 years. He was a graduate of Bliss College and went to work for the State of Ohio. He retired from the state of Ohio in 2005. Rusty was an amazing husband, father, pop pop, brother, uncle, and friend to all. He gave the best hugs and welcomed everyone to the family. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and cheered them on in every sport. Rusty was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Boehm; son, Adam (Zarah Bergmann) Boehm, Columbus; daughter, Kristin (Lance) Long, Pickerington; and grandchildren, Lincoln and McKinley Long; mother-in-law, Jenny Quigley, Pickerington; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Edward "Chuck" Boehm Jr. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 10 at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. 256), Pickerington, with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. Masks are required at the church and social distancing must be observed. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available at www.setonparish.com/watch
A memorial service will be planned next summer. Friends who wish may contribute to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice
in Rusty's memory.