Bryan James, Allen
1967 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Bryan James Allen, 53, of Ashville, Ohio, announces his passing on Monday, June 29, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born May 8, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio to Samuel and Sharon (Bickerstaff) Allen. Bryan was a kind and generous man, who enjoyed golfing, was an avid dog lover, and was a diehard supporter and THE ultimate fan of his beloved alma mater, The Ohio State University '89. More than anything else, though, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and best friend of 29 years, Kim, and his three loving children, Lauren, Nick, and Hillary. He met Kim in class while they were students at OSU, and instilled deep Buckeye love and pride in all his children. He was so proud that Lauren and Nick were alumni, and that Hillary is to graduate Spring 2021. He never stopped talking about their accomplishments and his deep love for his family was evident. Bryan is survived by his loving wife Kim (Fijalkowski) Allen: children Lauren, Nick, and Hillary; father Samuel Allen of Columbia, SC; sister Collette Polk of Cown, GA; maternal grandmother Elizabeth (Grandma) Bickerstaff of Boca Raton, FL; aunt Marcia (Dr. Thomas) Kaminski of Greensburg, PA; uncles David Allen, and Richard Allen, also of SC. Bryan is preceded in death by his mother Sharon, maternal grandfather Harry (Pop Pop) Bickerstaff, and paternal grandparents, William and Florence Allen. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 134 W. Mound Street, Circleville, OH 43113. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ohio State University Alumni Association in Bryan's name at giveto.osu.edu
, providing Bryan's name in the Special Instructions. Arrangements and Care of Family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com