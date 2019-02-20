|
Harmon Jr., Allen
1923 - 2019
Reverend Allen Harmon, Jr., 95, of Columbus, was called home February 19, 2019. Born October 28, 1923 in Beauty, Kentucky, to Allen and Hazel Harmon. Shared the honor of being the oldest of 11 siblings with his twin sister, Nona. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Christine Harmon, second wife Audrey Harmon, 8 siblings, son Chris Harmon and great granddaughter Jaylin Harmon. Survived by brother, Elias (Julia) Harmon; sister, Emma Jo Bowen; sons, Rodney (Wanda) Harmon, Mike (Wanda) Harmon and Rick (Sharon) Harmon; daughters-in-law, Susie Harmon and Dorothy Nichols; grandchildren, Suzette, Lisa, Vanessa, Cindy, Chrissie, Laura, Kelly, Carrie Rebecca, Allen, Candy, Ricky, Carrie and Jimmy; several great and great-great grandchildren; stepfamily, nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends. He touched many lives as a minister and the pastor (retired) of the Pentecostal Church of God. He had a passion for the church and was a great example to others by living a life of unwavering faith. He was a great story teller and enjoyed reading the Bible, gardening and fishing. He will be dearly missed by many, including his loved ones who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Lord and Savior. "Well done, good and faithful servant…enter into the joy of thy Lord." Visitation will be Friday, February 22 from 4-8 pm at the Shadeville Church of God, 4800 Lockbourne Rd., where the funeral service will be Saturday at 11 am. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019