|
|
Keith, Allen
1954 - 2019
Allen Keith, of Galloway, OH (AKA Big Daddy), age 64, born August 8, 1954 in Columbus, OH, passed away at home on February 16, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Preceded in death by his mother JoAnn White, father Wayne Keith, best friend Danny Eaves. Survived by his wife of 28 years, Julie Keith; children, Amber (Chris) Turner of Johnstown, OH, Jack (Brandi) Keith of Panama City, FL, Jesse (Jordan) Keith of Gardner, IL, Wendy (Greg) Willet of Lancaster, OH, Danny (Jettie) Darst Jr of Groveport, OH, Bonnie (Mark) Maryanoff of Panama City, FL and Tommy (Lisa) Hensel of Carol Springs, FL; grandchildren, Julie, Paige, Anthony, Sierra, Little Dan, Bonnie, Brandt, Brandon, Kieyla, Onna, Kiersin, Cody and Eric; special nephew, Jeff Keith and family; special friend, Becky Duran and family; step-mother, Barbara Keith of Savannah, TN; siblings, Wayne (Donna) Keith of Braidwood, IL, Pam Luther of Columbus, OH, Sondra Keith of Braidwood, IL, Kenny (Vickie) Keith of Braidwood, IL, Cindy (David) Keymon of Michie, TN, Donna Jean (Dean) Geiss of Braidwood, IL, Gidget (Anthony) Jones of Savannah, TN, John White of Mims, FL, Charles (Cathy) White of Collegeville, PA, Robert Keg of Columbus, OH; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Allen attended North High School and was employed by Buckeye Partners LP and formerly Ryman and Keith Construction and Laborers Local 75. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He loved to fish and go out on his boat. He was an avid music lover, loved to sing for people and was a DJ for 28 years. But what he loved most was to spoil his wife, kids and grandkids. They were the light of his life. He worked hard and played hard. He made life long friends wherever he went. To say he was dependable, faithful and strong would be an understatement. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3-7PM at Newcomer Grove City, 3393 Broadway. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:30PM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019