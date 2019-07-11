|
|
Liming, Allen Lee
1941 - 2019
Allen Lee Liming, born July 16, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Grove City, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Emerson and Mary Frances Liming. Survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Elizabeth Anne (Lord) Liming; children, Karyn Elizabeth (Michael) Ronau of Tampa, FL, Kevin Lee (Karen) Liming of Grove City, OH, Kelley Anne (Craig) Novak of Solon, OH; grandchildren, Ashley Lauryn (Aaron) Falter, Dr. Rachel Elizabeth (Jordan Gaudio) Ronau, Alison Mackenzie Ronau, Wesley Emerson Liming, Kyle Harrison Novak and Sam Harrison Novak; great grandchildren, Sydney Elise Falter and Grady Allen Falter; brother, Steve (Sylvia) Liming; numerous nieces, nephews; sister-in-law, Patricia Walker. Many friends including his best friends Terry and "the breakfast bunch" and his beloved dogs, Molly and Gracie. He graduated from North High School in 1960, worked many years as production manager at Vargo Material Handling; he was a member of Grove City United Methodist "Purple Door Church". He served in the US Army from 1963-1969 as a Supply Sgt., Headquarters Company. He will always be remembered for his funny sense of humor, his devotion and love for his wife, children and grandchildren and his deep love for God. Friends may visit on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-4 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, OH 43123. Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, OH 43123, with Rev. Dr. Dennis Mohler officiating. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019