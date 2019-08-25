|
Payne, Allen
1963 - 2019
Allen Payne, age 55, passed away surrounded by family on August 23, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1963 to the late James and Elfriede Payne of Columbus, OH. He graduated from Hamilton TWP High School Class of 1981. Allen was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Commercial Point and of the Columbus Carpenters and Joiners Union Local 200. Allen is survived by his son, James Payne; daughter, Cassandra Payne; sister, Patricia (Jack) McCormick; brothers, Mose (Carol) Payne and Franklin (Tracy) Payne; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 5 PM until time of service at 7 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Pastor Greg Lonsway officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019