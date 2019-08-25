Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Payne


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Payne Obituary
Payne, Allen
1963 - 2019
Allen Payne, age 55, passed away surrounded by family on August 23, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1963 to the late James and Elfriede Payne of Columbus, OH. He graduated from Hamilton TWP High School Class of 1981. Allen was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Commercial Point and of the Columbus Carpenters and Joiners Union Local 200. Allen is survived by his son, James Payne; daughter, Cassandra Payne; sister, Patricia (Jack) McCormick; brothers, Mose (Carol) Payne and Franklin (Tracy) Payne; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 5 PM until time of service at 7 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Pastor Greg Lonsway officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now