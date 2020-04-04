|
Priest, Allen
1939 - 2020
Allen George Priest (A.G.), 80, of Canal Winchester, passed away at home surrounded by his family. Allen was a loving husband, father, and Papa. He is preceded in death by his wife, Delilah and daughter, Judy. Allen is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Don) Skinner; son, Jeff (Lori) Priest; grandchildren, Devin, Drew, Dani, Alec, Ben, and Jack. Arrangements will be entrusted to Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home and at this time, services will be private.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020