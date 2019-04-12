|
Forester, Allene
1926 - 2019
Allene H. Forester, age 93, went to be with the Lord April 10, 2019. Survived by daughter, Pam (Harold) Fergus; and a host of grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 1-4 pm at MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main St., Groveport, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15 at 10:30 am with Pastor Kristen Santiago officiating. Visit www.orwoodyard.com for complete obituary and to share memories. A special thank you to Mount Carmel Hospice and friends Missy and Leslie for their loving care and support through a difficult journey.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019