|
|
Morison, Alleyne
1916 - 2019
Alleyne (Williams) Morison passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at the age of 102. She was born on July 12, 1916 in Western Springs, Illinois to the late John and Geneve Williams. Alleyne met Arthur Morison in Syracuse, New York, and they were married for 64 years. She attended Skidmore College where she was President of her class. Following her career of teaching at Hathaway Brown School, Alleyne shared her time and talents volunteering in a number of ways, including time as a reading mentor, hospital volunteer, meals on wheels volunteer and she was active with the League of Women Voters in Chagrin Falls. Alleyne dedicated her life to her family, supporting her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Her many passions and interests included tennis, swimming, reading, bridge, her daily exercise routine, making cookies for all who visit and especially time with family and friends at Point O' Pines. Alleyne's favorite quote was "this is the day the Lord hath made, rejoice and be glad in it." In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John Morison; daughter-in-law, Mary Morison; son-in-law, William Thompson, sisters and brothers-in-law Kathryn /Howard Hush; Harriet/Red Gramlich; Geneve/Harry Vincent; nephews Bill Morison and Edward Gramlich. Alleyne is survived by brother John (Elizabeth) Williams; children Judith Thompson; Jim (Joyce) Morison; Jed (Joyce) Morison; grandchildren Tim (Lee) Morison; Becki (Dave) Hilbert; Deb (Rom) Tamondong; Barb (Matt) Callahan; Eric (Rachael) Thompson; Brian (Heather) Thompson; Matt (Lisa) Morison; Marcie (Bill) Shockley; Jen (Blake) Theisen; Scott (Marlene) Morison; Kel (Ben) Cesarz and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to friends from Parkview Presbyterian Church, the Ravines of McNaughten and her wonderful caregivers at Bickford of Bexley. Memorial service and celebration of a life well lived will be held at Parkview Presbyterian Church, 6969 East Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a . Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 16, 2019