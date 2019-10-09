Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
View Map
Allison Madison


1965 - 2019
Allison Madison Obituary
Madison, Allison
1965 - 2019
Allison Joy Madison, age 54. Sunrise May 12, 1965 and Sunset October 7, 2019. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MADISON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
