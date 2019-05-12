|
Bennett, Alma
1931 - 2019
Alma Joyce Reed Bennett, 87, born in Lily, KY, June 7, 1931, and Grove City resident died with family at her side at Story Point on May 10, 2019. She was a loving mother, a retired SWCS teacher, and Jackson Township Fiscal Officer. Survivors includes son, Jeff (Terri) Bennett, daughters, Dee (Bruce) Davie, and Danita (Daniel) Hardesty. She had three granddaughters, Megan Eagan, Nicole Colburn, Heather Shaw and one grandson Ian Davie. Her great-grandchildren are Harper, James, Jack and one on the way. She was a past member of Grove City's Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Republican Club, and Buckeye Christian Church. Our joy is that she is at rest, loved by our Lord, and has a heavenly Father to welcome her home. Memorial contributions can be made to Buckeye Christian Church, 1528 London Groveport Road, Grove City, OH, where visitation will be held from 5-8pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 and services will be held at 10am, Friday, May 17 followed by burial at Concord Cemetery. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019