Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alma Bennett Obituary
Bennett, Alma
1931 - 2019
Alma Joyce Reed Bennett, 87, born in Lily, KY, June 7, 1931, and Grove City resident died with family at her side at Story Point on May 10, 2019. She was a loving mother, a retired SWCS teacher, and Jackson Township Fiscal Officer. Survivors includes son, Jeff (Terri) Bennett, daughters, Dee (Bruce) Davie, and Danita (Daniel) Hardesty. She had three granddaughters, Megan Eagan, Nicole Colburn, Heather Shaw and one grandson Ian Davie. Her great-grandchildren are Harper, James, Jack and one on the way. She was a past member of Grove City's Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Republican Club, and Buckeye Christian Church. Our joy is that she is at rest, loved by our Lord, and has a heavenly Father to welcome her home. Memorial contributions can be made to Buckeye Christian Church, 1528 London Groveport Road, Grove City, OH, where visitation will be held from 5-8pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 and services will be held at 10am, Friday, May 17 followed by burial at Concord Cemetery. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now