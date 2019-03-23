Bobb, Alma

1921 - 2019

Alma Bobb, 97, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born September 15, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clifford M. and Freda (Matthews) Goss. Alma was a 1939 graduate of Central H.S. Her family was very important to her and she cherished the time that they were able to spend together. When she was younger, she enjoyed bowling and roller skating. She loved travelling and spent many winters in Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Linda Bobb. Alma is survived by her loving husband of nearly 74 years, Glenn; sons, Don and Jim (Nanette) Bobb; grandchildren, Amanda (Frank) Stewart, Elaine Cappa, Rebecca Bobb, and Victoria Bobb; sister, Ada Weygandt; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment Grove City Cemetery.