Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Alma Booker Obituary
Booker, Alma
1939 - 2019
Alma 'Love' Booker, age 79. Alma's journey started November 9, 1939. Alma gained her Heavenly Wings on August 2, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Memorial Service 10AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the BOOKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
