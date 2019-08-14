Home

Alma F. Banks Obituary
Banks, Alma F.
Alma F. Banks, age 85, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 12, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9am until time of service 10am at Woodland Christian Church, 143 Woodland Ave., Cols, OH 43203. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11am. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
