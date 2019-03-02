|
|
Riley, Alma J.
1930 - 2019
Alma J. Riley, 88, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1930 in Rutherfordton, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Vera Jolley, husband, Richard Riley, son, Mark Riley. She is survived by children, Jeanne (Fred) Chambers, David (Paula) Riley, 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Grove City, 3301 Orders Road. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019