Alma Nelson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson, Alma
1941 - 2020
Alma L. Nelson, age 78, was called home to eternal rest on June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Mary Baumgardner, loving husband Robert Nelson and brother George Baumgardner. She is survived by loving family: children, Shawna Nelson, Shayne Nelson, Robin Nelson, and Rome Nelson; brother, Manning (Gwendolyn) Baumgardner; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston, Cols., OH 43227 - Mrs. Nelson will lie in state beginning at 10AM; family will receive friends at 12Noon, and Funeral Services will begin at 1PM. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER FACILITY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Lying in State
10:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Visitation
12:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved