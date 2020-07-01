Nelson, Alma

1941 - 2020

Alma L. Nelson, age 78, was called home to eternal rest on June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Mary Baumgardner, loving husband Robert Nelson and brother George Baumgardner. She is survived by loving family: children, Shawna Nelson, Shayne Nelson, Robin Nelson, and Rome Nelson; brother, Manning (Gwendolyn) Baumgardner; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston, Cols., OH 43227 - Mrs. Nelson will lie in state beginning at 10AM; family will receive friends at 12Noon, and Funeral Services will begin at 1PM. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER FACILITY.



