|
|
Purnell, Alma
1928 - 2019
Alma Maxine (Gillispie) Purnell, 91, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, of natural causes. Born in Huntington, WV. Oct. 12, 1928. Beloved husband of 60 years, James Edgar Purnell, preceded her in death. Maxine and Jim raised three children, in Columbus, OH. She was an active member of The Reynoldsburg, Ohio Nazarene Church, for over 40 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well great, great grandmother. Survived by children and spouses, James and Sharon Purnell, Marysville, Ohio, Larry and Cindy Purnell, Camarillo, CA, Kimberly and Mark Ricketts, Ventura, CA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Hospice of Kona, Kailua Kona, HI, is appreciated. She has been laid to rest together with husband Jim Purnell, reuniting them. Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Rd. Camarillo, CA 93012.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019