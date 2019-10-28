Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Purnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Purnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Purnell Obituary
Purnell, Alma
1928 - 2019
Alma Maxine (Gillispie) Purnell, 91, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, of natural causes. Born in Huntington, WV. Oct. 12, 1928. Beloved husband of 60 years, James Edgar Purnell, preceded her in death. Maxine and Jim raised three children, in Columbus, OH. She was an active member of The Reynoldsburg, Ohio Nazarene Church, for over 40 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well great, great grandmother. Survived by children and spouses, James and Sharon Purnell, Marysville, Ohio, Larry and Cindy Purnell, Camarillo, CA, Kimberly and Mark Ricketts, Ventura, CA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Hospice of Kona, Kailua Kona, HI, is appreciated. She has been laid to rest together with husband Jim Purnell, reuniting them. Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Rd. Camarillo, CA 93012.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
Download Now