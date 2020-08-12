Chester, Almeda

1934 - 2020

Almeda S. Chester, age 85, was called home on August 10, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Otho and Nicie McCann. Preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Chester, siblings Maxine Robinette, Norma Hammond, Joan Keller, and Lefty McCann. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Young, Peggy (George) Griffith, and Danny (Susan) Chester; grandchildren, Sharon Beller, Joe (Tami) Griffith, Casey (Tasha) Griffith, and Daniel (Mary) Griffith; great grandchildren, Addie, Meadow, Kaiya, Danielle, Damien, Chloe, Jackson, Tucker, and Evan; good friends, Barb and Dick Luckhaupt; many nieces and nephews who she truly loved. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store