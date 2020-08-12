1/
Almeda Chester
1934 - 2020
Almeda S. Chester, age 85, was called home on August 10, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Otho and Nicie McCann. Preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Chester, siblings Maxine Robinette, Norma Hammond, Joan Keller, and Lefty McCann. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Young, Peggy (George) Griffith, and Danny (Susan) Chester; grandchildren, Sharon Beller, Joe (Tami) Griffith, Casey (Tasha) Griffith, and Daniel (Mary) Griffith; great grandchildren, Addie, Meadow, Kaiya, Danielle, Damien, Chloe, Jackson, Tucker, and Evan; good friends, Barb and Dick Luckhaupt; many nieces and nephews who she truly loved. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
