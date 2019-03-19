Nehr, Aloysius "Ollie"

1928 - 2019

Aloysius James "Ollie" Nehr, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 4, 1928 to the late Francis and Hazel Nehr. Ollie dedicated his life to God. He was a Lay Brother with the Jesuits for 22 years and was a Member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal for 45 years, serving as a reader, usher, server, and Eucharistic Minister. Ollie was a member of St. Vincent De Paul and the Knights of Columbus. He retired from AT&T after 22 years of dedicated service. Ollie was an avid fan of The OSU Buckeyes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Sheila Kirkpatrick and her two sons Logan and Nicholas, step-father Albert Lines, siblings Frank (Susie) Nehr, Betty (Frank) King, Butch (Rosie) Nehr, Nancy (Robert) Parsons, Marilyn Tackett, Chuck Nehr, and Kathy (Jerry) Daw. Ollie was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Survived by wife of 48 years, Annie Nehr; daughter, Tessie (Eric Mobech) Hook; grandsons, Jake Kirkpatrick, and Nate Hook; brother, Mike (Sue) Lines; sister-in-law, Peggy Nehr; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-8PM with prayer service at 7:30PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10AM at the Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 5225 Refugee Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Fr. James Coleman, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal or Knights of Columbus Council #11188. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Ollie. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary