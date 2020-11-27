1/
Alpha Marie Barnes
Barnes, Alpha Marie
1929 - 2020
Alpha Marie Barnes, age 90, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother a wonderful Christian lady and her life is a testimony to that. She was called to her heavenly home on November 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Alpha was born December 15, 1929 in Wallins Creek, Ky. She attended Parsons Ave Church of God. She was a graduate of World Harvest Bible School which she was so proud of. She is currently Publishing a book entitled "Have Faith In God", it is her testimony of all that the Lord has done in her life. She is preceded in death by husband Herman Barnes, two brothers Henry Perry, Charles Perry, sister Effie (Perry) Siler, sons Gary Lester, Larry Lester and granddaughter Dawnya Lester. Survived by daughter, Sheila Lester Blake (Gary); daughters-in-law, Annette Lester and Judy Lester; grandchildren, Adam (Janita) Blake, Matthew (Nancy) Blake, Kelly Lester, Gary Lester, April Lester; step granddaughter, Michelle Blake; great grandchildren, Collin Blevins, Clayton Blevins, Adam Blake, Ashley Blake, Dalton Blake and Finnton Blake; stepbrother, Jesse (Alta) Helton; and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be Sunday, November 29, from 2-5pm at O.R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., where private family service will be Monday at 10:30am, service will be webcast via zoom. Pastor Brice Utt Officiating. Interment at Lithopolis Cemetery, Lithopolis, Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
