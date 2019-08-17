The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Alta Eitel


1927 - 2019
Alta Eitel Obituary
Eitel, Alta
1927 - 2019
Alta M. Eitel, 92, of Columbus, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1927 to the late Worth and Florence (Ash) Psimer. Alta was a vivacious and fun-loving woman who taught by example how to love God and to be loving, forgiving and accepting of all while not giving in to pain and physical limitations. Her wisdom, kindness and generous spirit will be greatly missed by her daughters Leslie (Tom) Blincoe and Susan (Stephen Welch) Konkel; grandchildren Jill (Mark) Hutchison, Jeremy (Amy) Johnston, and James (Brianne) Konkel; great grandchildren Joe (Andrea) Thelen, Brodi, Tyler, Kelsey, and Stella Johnston, Lucy and Vivienne Hutchison, and Lilly Konkel; and great great grandson Joey Thelen. Alta was greeted at heaven's door by her great grandson, Jorian Johnston. A memorial service celebrating Alta's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
