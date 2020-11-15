1/
Alta Mae Livesay
1935 - 2020
Livesay, Alta Mae
1935 - 2020
Alta Mae Livesay, 84, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born December 22, 1935 in Louisa, Kentucky to the late William and Rose (Williamson) Hammond. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clell Livesay; sister, Eloise Derifield; and brothers, Troy and Jack Hammond. Mae is survived by her children, Randy Hammond, George (April) Obrist, III., David (Jeannie) Livesay, and Brenda (Steve) Montgomery; granddaughters, Caitlin (Ryan) Fitzpatrick, Jennifer (David) Shaffer, Abbey Mae Obrist, and Sarah (Jesse) Souza; great-grandchildren, William, Jack, Lucas, Phoebe, and Kaelyn; brother, Joe (Joyce) Hammond; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Canaan Land Church, 2777 Gantz Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 where funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Shawn Beauchamp officiating. Interment Grove City Cemetery. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Canaan Land Church
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Canaan Land Church
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
