|
|
Richardson, Althia
1952 - 2020
Althia Marie Richardson, age 67. Sunrise May 26, 1952 and Sunset March 31, 2020. Private services Friday, April 10, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the RICHARDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020