|
|
Harbin, Alton
1928 - 2019
Alton Langley Harbin, aged 91, died peacefully October 9, 2019 at Kobaker House in Columbus, OH after a difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. A native Texan, he was born in Wichita Falls on February 3, 1928, to Naomi Langley Harbin and Alton Lee Harbin. He married his wife of 71 years Ann Epps Harbin on September 3, 1948, two years after his service to the Navy. Al will be remembered for quieting fussy grandbabies when no one else could; keeping an impeccable yard, growing prolific vegetable gardens and harvesting and hulling pecans from his backyard in DeSoto, TX; assembling puzzles when he couldn't get out to play golf and his love of playing golf, and his stories about his early years growing up in Thalia, Texas, his time in the Navy, and meeting his wife through her brother and his Navy buddy Howard (Ray) Epps at the Texas Theater in Dallas, Texas. He and his wife played a significant role in special granddaughter Jessica Baker's life running her back and forth to physical therapy appointments, building adaptive equipment, and providing special love and care especially when Jessica was recovering from hospital stays and surgeries. As a young man Al took on carpentry side jobs, built a boat from scratch, and added onto his parents' home. When his daughters were young, he crafted a Dutch door for his oldest daughter Julie to keep his youngest daughter Joanna from meddling in Julie's room. Al rarely hired professionals to tend to home improvements or repairs but rather depended on his carpentry and mechanical skills, which served his family, neighbors, and friends well throughout most of his life. He spent his retirement years building fine furniture from scratch for his home and for his daughters and built shelves lining the Cobblestone Community's library. Known for his perseverance in the midst of adversity and undesirable circumstances, Al died as he lived as described in Romans 5:3-4, "Not only so but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope." Al worked for 42 years for Chance Vought Aircraft, later known as LTV Aerospace and Defense- Aeroproducts Division, and now known as the Triumph Group. He contributed to projects including the F7 Cutlass and A-7 Corsair, and supervised teams that built parts of the first Space Shuttle Columbia, the B-1B Bomber and B2 Stealth Bomber. A World War II Veteran, Al enlisted for two years at age 17, and then continued by serving in the Navy Reserves until 1951. He served as Seaman First Class in the Asiatic-Pacific and American Campaigns on the USS Saidor and USS Rendova at ports on the West Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific including Pearl Harbor and Bikini Island, as well as passage through the Panama Canal. Al finished his education at The Cathedral School for Boys in Dallas, Texas (later known as St. Mark's) graduating in 1947. Al and Ann started their family in Oak Cliff, a part of Dallas, Texas and moved to a Dallas suburb, DeSoto, Texas, in 1966 where the family were members of First United Methodist Church DeSoto and where they made many of their closest friends. The couple moved to New Albany, Ohio in 2006 to be near their youngest daughter Joanna, where they became members of Stoneybrook United Methodist Church of Gahanna. The family would like to thank special people in Al's life: Florence (Josie) Nyame, Heather Warden, and James Ford, all of Always Their Homecare, who cared for Al and his wife at their home as their memories began to fail them. Alzheimer's disease made Al a difficult client, but they always treated them both with love, care, and respect and truly found it an honor to serve them. Paige DeWalt, of Ripple Lifecare Planning, who was integral to the family navigating care in the last few years and who made a special connection with Al and Ann; friends from the Cobblestone Community who understood that a horrible disease had changed Al and who continued to befriend him; Pastor Bob Thomas and Pastor Lou Seipel and other friends for Stonybrook UMC, who continued to visit Al and Ann long after they discontinued attending church; Chaplain Richard Krebs and the caring staff at Wesley Woods of New Albany for loving Al and his family, and all the staff at Kobacker House who provided excellent care to Al during the last month of his life and to Al's family. Al is predeceased by parents Naomi Wascher, Alton Lee Harbin, and stepmother Florence Dunham, sister Jacqueline Hance Works, brother David Harbin and nephews Stephen Hance and James Hance. Al is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ann; daughter, Julie Allison (Stephan McClellan) and daughter and son-in-law, Joanna and Kevin Baker; grandchildren, Bryan Crawford, Matthew Crawford (Teresa), Jennifer Camp (Nick), Emily Crawford (Brian Good), Elizabeth Crawford, Tim Crawford (Adrienne), granddaughter, Jessica Baker, Scott Baker (Hannah), and Rachel Jordan (Taylor); great grandchildren, Ricky Marcek, Max Crawford, Bethany Morrow, Grace Camp, Olivia Camp, Brianna Crawford, Gwen Good, Opal Good, Timothy Crawford, Jr., and Ella Kay Baker; sister, Roberta (Jerry) Hudson; sister-in-law, Jo Carter Harbin; and nieces, Patricia Orlando, Jill Kaufman, and Janice Farnsworth; and his wife's nieces, Rebecca Epps Stewart, and Linda Epps Fullen. Please join us in celebrating Al's life Thursday afternoon, October 17. Calling hours are from 2-4 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 4 p.m. at the Shoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or online at https://foundadtion.ohiohelth.com/kobacker/hospice-giving or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or online at https://www.alzinfo.org/donate. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share your condolences and memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019