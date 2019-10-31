|
Smith, Alva
Alva Mae Smith, age 94, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Whetstone Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Member of Saint Andrew United Methodist Church. Owner of Banner Office Supply. Preceded in death by her husband Gerald Smith, the love of her life, parents Joe and LuLu (Jakeway) Miller. Survived by children, Karen (Frank) Ritchey of Hilliard, OH and Gary Smith of Columbus, OH; beloved granddaughter, Heather (Casey) Young Eberly of Worthington, OH; cherished great-grandchildren, Chloe and Owen Eberly of Worthington, OH; brother, Clarence (Mary) Miller of Powell, OH; numerous family members: nieces, nephews, cousins sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and dear friends. Family will receive friends 2-6P.M. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH (3 blocks south of SR 161), where Funeral Service will be held at 10A.M Monday, November 4, 2019. Rev. Paul K. Fowler, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: David P. Blom, Administrative Campus, Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202-9928. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019