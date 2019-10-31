The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alva Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alva Smith Obituary
Smith, Alva
Alva Mae Smith, age 94, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Whetstone Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Member of Saint Andrew United Methodist Church. Owner of Banner Office Supply. Preceded in death by her husband Gerald Smith, the love of her life, parents Joe and LuLu (Jakeway) Miller. Survived by children, Karen (Frank) Ritchey of Hilliard, OH and Gary Smith of Columbus, OH; beloved granddaughter, Heather (Casey) Young Eberly of Worthington, OH; cherished great-grandchildren, Chloe and Owen Eberly of Worthington, OH; brother, Clarence (Mary) Miller of Powell, OH; numerous family members: nieces, nephews, cousins sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and dear friends. Family will receive friends 2-6P.M. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH (3 blocks south of SR 161), where Funeral Service will be held at 10A.M Monday, November 4, 2019. Rev. Paul K. Fowler, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: David P. Blom, Administrative Campus, Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202-9928. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now