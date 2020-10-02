Witcher, Alvesta
1924 - 2020
On October 1, 2020, God sent His Angel to bring home our beloved Alvesta
Witcher. Alvesta was born in Franklin County, VA on November 24, 1924 to
Elijah and Exie Price Witcher. He was united in marriage to Athelia Walker
Wticher and from that union 4 children were born. Alvesta moved to Ohio, where he made his home and retired from Buckeye Steel in 1987. Prior to retirement, he was preceded in death by his 2 nd wife Nannie Bell Witcher (Dolly). July 21, 1988, Alvesta was united in marriage to Irene Witcher. He was preceded in death by Irene October 23, 2013. In addition he was preceded in death by three of his 4 children and 2 grandsons: Brenda Toney, Alvesta "Bo" Witcher, and Delmar Ronald (Ronnie) Witcher , Derrick Bernard and Charles (Lil Chin) Holland. Those left to cherish Alvesta's memory are: his daughter, Laverne (Charles) Holland; 12 grandchildren Maceo, McKie, Keena, Monica, Stephanie, Duke, Chanda, Kordy, Share', Karon, Marquis, Charles; his sisters: Mozelle Witcher, Mattie Lemon, Juanita (Richard) James, Ola Holland, Sandra (Eugene) Preston all of Franklin County, VA. and his brothers Buddy Witcher Columbus, OH, Thelmon Witcher Martinsville, VA and Bobby Witcher, Roanoke, VA. Also left to cherish his memory is a very special friend Margaret Evans, a host of special great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd. Westerville, where a service will follow at 1:00 p.m.. Rev. David Redding officiating. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com