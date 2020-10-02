1/
Alvesta Witcher
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvesta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Witcher, Alvesta
1924 - 2020
On October 1, 2020, God sent His Angel to bring home our beloved Alvesta
Witcher. Alvesta was born in Franklin County, VA on November 24, 1924 to
Elijah and Exie Price Witcher. He was united in marriage to Athelia Walker
Wticher and from that union 4 children were born. Alvesta moved to Ohio, where he made his home and retired from Buckeye Steel in 1987. Prior to retirement, he was preceded in death by his 2 nd wife Nannie Bell Witcher (Dolly). July 21, 1988, Alvesta was united in marriage to Irene Witcher. He was preceded in death by Irene October 23, 2013. In addition he was preceded in death by three of his 4 children and 2 grandsons: Brenda Toney, Alvesta "Bo" Witcher, and Delmar Ronald (Ronnie) Witcher , Derrick Bernard and Charles (Lil Chin) Holland. Those left to cherish Alvesta's memory are: his daughter, Laverne (Charles) Holland; 12 grandchildren Maceo, McKie, Keena, Monica, Stephanie, Duke, Chanda, Kordy, Share', Karon, Marquis, Charles; his sisters: Mozelle Witcher, Mattie Lemon, Juanita (Richard) James, Ola Holland, Sandra (Eugene) Preston all of Franklin County, VA. and his brothers Buddy Witcher Columbus, OH, Thelmon Witcher Martinsville, VA and Bobby Witcher, Roanoke, VA. Also left to cherish his memory is a very special friend Margaret Evans, a host of special great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd. Westerville, where a service will follow at 1:00 p.m.. Rev. David Redding officiating. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Service
01:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved