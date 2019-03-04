Home

Alveta "Jackie" Egbert, age 100, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1918 to the late Hurshal and Norene Foreman of Shadeville, OH. Jackie loved being a part of the Groveport Garden Club, working on her crafts, and spending time with her husband at their lake boat house. She was also a member of the Groveport Eastern Star #440. Jackie was active in Hamilton TWP Fire Auxiliary and held the position of Clerk with Hamilton TWP and Hamilton Twp School District for many years. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband of many loving years, Eugene "Gene" Egbert, parents, brothers Franklin and Fritz, and sister Pauline. She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Robert) Pontius; numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends and family. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the WOODYARD SOUTH HIGH CHAPEL, 1346 South High St., where the service will be on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jackie's name may be made to Groveport Eastern Star, 5905 Saltzgaber Rd, Groveport, OH 43125 or the Groveport Garden Club, In Care Of Mary Lou Smith, 5124 Clermonte St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
