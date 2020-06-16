DiMarco, Alvin (Al)
1959 - 2020
Alvin "Al" Alfred DiMarco, passed on June 14, 2020 of cancer. He was born on September 16, 1959. Alvin was preceded in death by his father Alvin. Survived by his mother, Rose; his siblings, Mary, Dan (Linda), Jane (Jim), Joanne (Ken), and Beth (Luc); and his nieces and nephews. Alvin earned his MBA from Xavier University and BS from The Ohio State University. Alvin owned Dairy Queens in the Columbus area for many years. During his time as a Dairy Queen owner and manager, he became a teacher, counselor, mentor, coach, and friend to his many employees, and often with his customers too. He gained lifelong friends, including Barry Corven and his wife Rhonda, who were a constant source of support throughout the years. Alvin was a person who lived his values, maintained a strong work-ethic, and practiced a quiet devotion to his family, friends, and employees. Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, there will be no service at this time. To leave online condolences please visit shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.