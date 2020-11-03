1/
Alvin Dorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorn, Alvin
A memorial service for (Harold) Alvin Dorn, 83, of Washington CH, OH will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11:30am at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington CH. Food and fellowship, at Alvin's residence, will immediately follow the service. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:30am Saturday until time of the service. Alvin, retired lineman for Dayton Power and Light, died June 25, 2020, in Naples, FL. Survived by daughter, Jill Wight of Naples, FL; brother-in-law, Harold Burt Williams; beloved granddog, Margeaux; and nieces and nephews. Preceded by wife Wilma Jo Brown Dorn in 2019. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved