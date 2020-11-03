Dorn, Alvin
A memorial service for (Harold) Alvin Dorn, 83, of Washington CH, OH will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11:30am at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington CH. Food and fellowship, at Alvin's residence, will immediately follow the service. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:30am Saturday until time of the service. Alvin, retired lineman for Dayton Power and Light, died June 25, 2020, in Naples, FL. Survived by daughter, Jill Wight of Naples, FL; brother-in-law, Harold Burt Williams; beloved granddog, Margeaux; and nieces and nephews. Preceded by wife Wilma Jo Brown Dorn in 2019. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com