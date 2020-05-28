Orton, Jr., Alvin
1935 - 2020
Alvin Edward Orton, Jr., May 27, 2020, Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Veteran U.S. Army. Retired from the Associated Press wire service after 40 years. He loved his family and was an avid Cubs and Buckeye fan. Survived by loving wife, Lori; children, Linda (Eric) Carrier, Susie (Eric) Hildebrandt, Scoop Orton, Andy Orton, Adrienne (Bryan) Gelfius, Dinah (Jason) Blankenship; 16 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister, Dinah Fisher; son-in-law, Morris Kitsmiller; many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by daughter Kelly Kitsmiller. Due to the coronavirus lockdown order, services will be private. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.