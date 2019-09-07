|
King, Alycia
1946 - 2019
Alycia King, age 72, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1946 to the late Samuel Morgan and Alice (Brigham) Morgan of Atlanta, GA. She spent her career of 26 years teaching hospitality at the Columbus State Community College. Alycia had the heart of a servant and loved to spend her time volunteering and helping others; highlights of her many years of service include being involved in the Boys and Girl Scouts of America and volunteering with the Special Wish Foundation. She was a member of the American Culinary Federation, the International Food Service Executives Association, the Gourmet Society, the Bexley Women's Club, and the Central Ohio Restaurant Association. Alycia is preceded in death by her son, Daniel King and parents, Samuel and Alice. She is survived by her children, Kirsten King, Christopher (Dawn) King, and Vincent (Sara) King; grandchildren, Micah, Grace, Lillian, and Evelyn King; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM for a memorial gathering on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the O.R. WOODYARD EAST CHAPEL, 2300 E. Livingston 43209.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019