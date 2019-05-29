|
|
Park, Alyssa
Alyssa Marie Park, age 23 months, of Marysville, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the sweetest, most funny, smiling, stubborn little girl we ever knew. Alyssa loved playing with her sister and brothers. She loved watching baby shark and dancing. Alyssa had no fear! She loved to climb everything, including going up slides backwards. Survived by parents, Evan and Jennifer Park; big sister, Aleah; big brothers, Trenton, Dylan and Jonathan; grandparents, Norma and Adrian Durkin, Linda and Doug Haft and James Park; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Family will receive friends 9:30-10:30 am Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 12809 OH-736, Marysville, OH 43040, where funeral service will follow at 10:30 am. Interment Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Preschool program at St. John's Lutheran Church. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019