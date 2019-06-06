|
Andrix, Ama Gyakyewaa
1944 - 2019
Ama Gyakyewaa Andrix, 74, of Columbus, passed away June 1, 2019. Ama was born June 15, 1944 to Joseph Kwabena Brobbey and Hanna Adwoa Forjour. She attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. She was married to Elwood Andrix for 11 years. Ama will be deeply missed by her husband; children, John Boadi Asare, Esther Boadi Asare Edward, Jacob Asare, Rebecca Asare, Matthew Asare, Joseph Asare, Faustina Amoah Asare; grandchildren, Maria Theresa Asare, Eugene Asare Boadi, Julian Boadi Asare, Samuel Duah Boadi, Esther Asare, Eric Sakyi Asare, Maria Princess Adjei, Jermaine Adjei, Keziah Gyakyewaa Asare, Tiwaa Asare, Michael Raymond, Jason Raymond, Estell Raymond, Andrew Raymond, Rebecca Amobi Raymond; great-grandchildren, Macayla Gyakyewaa Asare; brothers, Atta Agyemang Brobbey Sr., Atta Agyemang Brobbey Jr., Chris Brobbey; sister, Ruth Mensah; sisters-in-law, Mary McCarley, Kathy Zinsmisters, Chris Huffman; along with many other family and friends. Ama was preceded in death by her parents. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 1pm. Entombment to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elwood Andrix at 2310 Belcher Dr., Columbus, OH 43224. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019