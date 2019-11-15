|
|
Carlson, Amanda
1987 - 2019
Amanda MacKenzie Carlson, age 32, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1987 in Columbus, Ohio. Amanda will be greatly missed by her parents, Christopher and Ann (Moseley) Carlson; and brother, Bradley (Megan) Carlson; and nana, Peggy Carlson. She was preceded in death by her brother Nicholas, and grandparents Phil and Vickie Moseley and Lennie Carlson. Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43212, where family will also receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Georgesville, Ohio. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019