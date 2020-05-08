Hoffelt-Ryan, Amanda
Amanda Hoffelt-Ryan, age 62, of Columbus, Ohio, died May 6, 2020 of heart complications. Beloved sister, aunt, friend, philosopher, writer, poet, artist, and dreamer, she is survived by sisters, Helen Hoffelt, Jane Hoffelt, Marty Husted, and Mary Hoffelt; nieces, nephews; and long-time housemate, Jeff (Jack) Hoyt. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Hoffelt and honorary brother John Husted. She attended college at Columbus College of Art and Design and Capital University, worked as an accountant for Borden Dairy, and as a mental health counselor for Southeast Mental Health. She volunteered for many organizations, conferences, and conventions. For several years, she was head of the Operations Department at Multiple Alternative Realities Convention (MARCON) and was instrumental to The Science Oriented Literature, Art and Education Foundation (SOLAE). She served on the Board of Northwest Community Counseling Center and was a passionate advocate for mental health and disability rights. Arrangements will be by Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society. Contributions may be made to Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43203. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.