O'Connor, Amanda
Amanda Marie "Mindy" O'Connor, age 41, of Upper Arlington, formerly of Marysville, died peacefully, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life Party entitled "Groovin' On A Sunday Afternoon" will be held in Mindy's honor from 2-4pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville. Casual attire is appropriate. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Williams Syndrome Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020