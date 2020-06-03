Ross, Amanda
Amanda Ross, 82, of Hilliard, OH, passed away May 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born Mary Ann Yoho on January 30, 1938 in New Castle, PA. She attended nurses training at Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle, PA in 1959. After graduation, she went on to complete a career as a Registered Nurse spanning over four decades, much of which was spent as a Labor and Delivery nurse. She was an avid craftswoman and sports fan. She enjoyed rooting on her Ohio State Buckeyes and her enthusiasm and support of her team often showed in her crafts. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Brotemarkle; sons, Robert S. Brotemarkle, David Brotemarkle; and daughter, Lee Anne (Brotemarkle) Welch; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, William Yoho; one sister, Esther (Yoho) Bromley; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 11 from 10am-12pm at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN-PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, OH 43064; where a memorial service will follow at 12pm. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.