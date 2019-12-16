|
|
Dawson, OP, Sr. Amata
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister M. Amata Dawson, died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in 1923 in Philadelphia, PA and in 1948 entered the congregation of Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine de Ricci, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned degrees from Marywood College, majoring in Home Economics, Temple University, majoring in Theology, a Masters Degree in Religious Education from Providence College and a certificate in Spiritual Direction from Shalem Institute. She also ministered as Formation Director, and served a four year term as President for her former congregation, and did Retreat and Campus Ministry in New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Dawson and Caroline Reid Dawson, and a brother Edward Dawson. A Vigil of Remembrance Service will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 4:45 p.m. with the wake continuing until 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel on Thursday, December 19, 9 AM. Burial will take place at a later date in Cheltenham, PA. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Memorial gifts in Sr. Amata's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019