Brown, Amber
1920 - 2019
Amber Marie Brown (Martin), 98. Passed away March 18, 2019. Preceded her in death was her husband of 57 years, Robert Brown. Also preceded in death was her father and mother Walter and Anna (Kemp) Martin. Amber had 3 brothers, Edward, James, and Arthur Martin. She had 3 sisters, Irene, Mary, and Virginia. They all preceded her in death. Amber is survived by her daughter, Deborah (John David Carter); her granddaughter, Ashley (Ron Tokazowski); and grandson, Austin Carter. Amber has 2 great grandchildren, Thomas William and Annabel Marie Tokazowski. Special Acknowledgement to John and Valerie Carter and their families and the Smith family. Also to Blendon Senior Center, for the years of friendship she shared with so many. Friends may call at 11 a.m. Friday followed by service at noon. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Service, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019