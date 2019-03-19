Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amber Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amber Brown


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amber Brown Obituary
Brown, Amber
1920 - 2019
Amber Marie Brown (Martin), 98. Passed away March 18, 2019. Preceded her in death was her husband of 57 years, Robert Brown. Also preceded in death was her father and mother Walter and Anna (Kemp) Martin. Amber had 3 brothers, Edward, James, and Arthur Martin. She had 3 sisters, Irene, Mary, and Virginia. They all preceded her in death. Amber is survived by her daughter, Deborah (John David Carter); her granddaughter, Ashley (Ron Tokazowski); and grandson, Austin Carter. Amber has 2 great grandchildren, Thomas William and Annabel Marie Tokazowski. Special Acknowledgement to John and Valerie Carter and their families and the Smith family. Also to Blendon Senior Center, for the years of friendship she shared with so many. Friends may call at 11 a.m. Friday followed by service at noon. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Service, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now