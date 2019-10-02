|
Hemphill, Amber
1996 - 2019
Amber Anise Latise Hemphill, age 23. Sunrise April 10, 1996 and Sunset September 28, 2019. Visitation 1:30 PM and Funeral Service 2:30 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the HEMPHILL/HEARD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019