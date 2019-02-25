|
|
Winchester, Amelia O'Neill
1919 - 2019
Amelia O'Neill Winchester, age 99, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away at home peacefully with family at her side on February 24, 2019. She was born July 6, 1919 in Vicksburg, MS, and was predeceased by her parents Carolyn and John J. O'Neill, and her husband of 62 years James Eugene (Gene) Winchester. She attended St. Francis Xavier Academy High School in Vicksburg, MS, and graduated from Webster College, St. Louis, MO. After moving to Columbus, Ohio in 1946, Amelia, while raising six children, was by her husband's (Gene) side as a partner when he founded the Quikrete Company. Her involvement in Quikrete continued until her death. Amelia was a longtime member of the Ladies Golf Association of Brookside Country Club, as well as a member of the Over 55 Club at St. Brigid of Kildare Church in Dublin, OH. She and her husband Gene were founding members of St. Michael Church, Worthington, OH, St. Peter Church, Worthington, OH and St. Brigid of Kildare in Dublin, OH. She was a generous supporter of many causes particularly focusing on Catholic education, Catholic social charities, animal shelters, and causes for the Columbus Zoo. Her greatest joys involved times shared and celebrated with family and friends. She and Gene's home was a gathering place, a model of faith-based hospitality, providing plentiful food, drink, warmth, fun and, of course, games for every age. Together they were virtuous models for every person they met. Amelia also became a 2nd Mother to many. She is survived by her six children, Patricia (Dick) Schermerhorn of Appleton, Wi, Jim (Tracy) Winchester of Atlanta, GA, Jack (Laura) Winchester of Atlanta, GA, Carolyn (Jim) Drone of Houston, TX, Dennis (Gayle) Winchester of Atlanta, GA, and Mary Margaret (David) Weiss of Northport, NY. She is further survived by her 19 grandchildren, Amy, Rich, Anne, Jim, Michael, Samantha, Buzz, Blair, Blythe, Tim, Mike, Carrie, Patrick, Katie, Sarah, JP, Mark, Roy and Jonathan. She is also survived by 27 great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for her wonderful caregivers for their loving care for more than 10 years, Karen, Jeannie, Tia, Becky, Debbie, Jennifer, Anne, Beth and Trish. Truly, they became like family to us all. And of course, for her dog, Keno, her loving and faithful companion. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 27 at St. Brigid of Kildare from 4-7pm. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on February 28 at St. Brigid of Kildare, 2pm. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gene and Amelia Winchester Tuition Assistance Endowment at St. Brigid of Kildare School, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH, 43017. Online condolences: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019