Piliero, Amelia
1959 - 2019
Amelia Annette Talbot Durkee Piliero, II Amy", 59, passed away March 25, 2019 following a brave and arduous battle against breast cancer. Amy was born on August 18, 1959 in Newark, Ohio, the youngest child of Richard and Kay Talbot. She graduated from Big Walnut High School in Sunbury, Ohio and the Columbus Business School in Columbus, Ohio. She met the "Love of her Life" Tom and they enjoyed many wonderful years together. She is predeceased by her parents and husband Tom. She is survived by her sons, Cameron (Holly) and Kyle; grandchildren, Taylor, Sierra and Colton; sisters, Marybeth Herold (Bill), Donna Sebring (Corwin); as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on May 4 from 2-4pm at the Crowne Plaza, 600 Metro Place, Dublin, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or give.berf.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019